Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gestures with his hands as he talks about the “Medicare if you want it” health insurance plan he’d work to put in place if elected president of the United States. Set up against the backdrop of an American flag and a perimeter of straw bales, Biden spoke to a large crowd at the Jackson County Fairgrounds for about 15 minutes before spending the next 45 minutes answering their questions. He covered topics such as health care, nuclear weapons, gun control, education, unions, and school safety. He’s campaigning with a message of “battling for the soul of America,” and punched numerous jabs at the sitting president in the process.
Biden Stumps in Jackson County
Former Vice President talks health care, education, unions
Bellevue, IA
