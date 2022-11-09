One bidder left the room after the Jackson County Board of Supervisors said they wanted funding verification from all parties bidding on a land lease.
The former Jackson County Poor Farm lease is a three-year lease for 241 crop acres and 75.6 pasture acres.
Five bidders attended the Oct. 18 supervisors meeting. Their land bids ranged from $70,000 to $120,000 per year.
After the bids were opened, each bidder was given the opportunity to raise their bid and bid directly against each other. Two bidders raised the top offer to $140,000.
At this point Supervisor Mike Steines asked for more information about financing verification. Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport assured the supervisors they have the right to ask for verification of funding.
“I think it is our responsibility to make sure the funds are there” before entering into a lease, Steines said, then asked the bidders how soon they could confirm their finances.
Dale Holdgrafer, who had offered the highest bid, protested the delay and left the room.
“Since he was the top bidder and he left, what about his bid?” Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith asked the board.
Steines, who has worked as an auctioneer, told the group that if a high bidder leaves an auction, that person’s bids is considered null and void.
The four remaining bidders agreed they would provide communication from their bankers within the hour. They also agreed with supervisors to go back to the original written bids and restart the auction from there.
Without Holdgrafer’s initial written bid, the bids now ranged from $70,000 to $102,785.
Anthony J. Reiss raised the top bid to $130,000. The supervisors signed the three-year lease with Reiss, who later in the meeting supplied the required financial verification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.