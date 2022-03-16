The Bellevue High School Drama Department will present the spring drama production of “Superheroes: A Colossal Comic Collaboration” on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. each evening. The event will be held in the west gymnasium stage. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 28°
- Heat Index: 32°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 28°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:11:34 AM
- Sunset: 07:09:19 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 4 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 5 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 16 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 16 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Years Ago
- Bellevue man caught up in Dubuque prostitution sting
- Preston native to present Central Sands of Wisconsin research in Madison
- JoAnn (Josa) Combs
- Cameron Diaz hails 'best dad ever' Benji Madden
- Channing Tatum was 'so chill' about nude scene with Sandra Bullock
- A Game for the Ages
- Robert C. Luckey, 75
- Dorothy Wilhelmina Banowetz Kilburg, age 84
- Have a Blast March 19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.