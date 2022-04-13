Over 600 secondary and post-secondary students interested in business careers attended the FBLA (Future Business Leader of America) State Leadership Conference recently at the Hyatt Regency Coralville. Students attended general sessions, educational workshops and with over 1,400 competitive event entries in over 100 different Competitive Events.
Students representing Bellevue High School included:
• Hannah Braet--Pin Design, Public Service Announcement (7th Place), Business & Financial Systems (6th Place)
• Olivia Carter--Spelling Relay (5th Place), Graphic Design (5th Place), Publication Design
• Alex Caughron--Local Chapter Exhibit (7th Place), Job Interview (3rd Place, NATIONAL QUALIFIER), Digital Video (3rd Place, national qualifier), Community Service Report (6th Place)
• Ryan Dunn--Advanced Spelling Relay (1st Place), Word Processing (1st Place, NATIONAL QUALIFIER), Political Science (1st Place, NATIONAL QUALIFIER), Local Chapter Report (4th Place, NATIONAL QUALIFIER), Who’s Who in FBLA (6th Place)
• Claire Dunne--T-Shirt Design (7th Place), Marketing, Sports & Entertainment Management
• Delaney Dunne--T-Shirt Design, Hospitality Management (3rd Place, NATIONAL QUALIFIER), Marketing
• Tate Giesemann—Sales (2nd Place), Economics (8th Place), Intro to Business Concepts (2nd Place, NATIONAL QUALIFIER)
• Presly Kettmann--Technology Practical Applications, Electronic Career Portfolio (5th Place), Business Law
• Adessa Leibfried—Spelling Relay (1st Place), Public Service Announcement (7th Place), Hospitality Event Management (3rd Place, NATIONAL QUALIFIER)
• Alyssa Manders--T-Shirt Design, Hospitality Event Management (3rd Place, NATIONAL QUALIFIER), Marketing
• Gabe Manders--Sales, Economics, Intro to Financial Math
• Jackson Mueller--Advanced Spelling Relay, Entrepreneurship, Business Management
• Callie Recker--Business Knowledge & Current Events (10th Place), Spreadsheet Applications (3rd Place, NATIONAL QUALIFIER), Banking & Financial Systems (6th Place)
• Alexa Roeder--Business Knowledge & Current Events, Social Media Marketing Strategies (4th Place, NATIONAL QUALIFIER), Sports & Entertainment Management
• Kendelle Scheckel--Spelling Relay (5th Place), Graphic Design(5th Place), Publication Design, Partnership with Business (2nd Place, NATIONAL QUALIFIER)
• Alyssa Wagner--Spelling Relay (5th Place), Graphic Design (5th Place), Publication Design, Partnership with Business (2nd Place, NATIONAL QUALIFIER)
• Alivia Wagner--Pin Design, Spreadsheet Applications (4th Place, NATIONAL QUALIFIER), Personal Finance
• Dawson Weber--Advanced Spelling Relay, Entrepreneurship, Business Management
• Gabby Williamson--T-Shirt Design (7th Place), Sports & Entertainment Management, Hospitality & Event Management
• William Wright--Pin Design, Business Plan (5th Place), Sports & Entertainment Management (8th Place)
• Colby Sieverding--Advanced Spelling Relay, Entrepreneurship, Business Management
In addition, our chapter was recognized with the following:
• Lloyd V. Douglas Chapter of the Year, 8th Place
• Largest Local Chapter—Market Share, 5th Place
• Financial Leadership Award, 5th Place
• Largest Local Chapter Membership, 5th Place
“These students are truly the face of future business leaders. They competed in activities that showcased not only their business knowledge, but their leadership skills,” said Kent Seuferer, Iowa FBLA Executive Director. “Congratulations to the students and their teachers for their hard work and preparation.”
About FBLA
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., the premier student business organization, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with a quarter million members and advisers in over 6,500 active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. FBLA-PBL’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.fbla.org
