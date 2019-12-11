Bellevue High School senior, Brianna Busch, was recently awarded first place in the local round of the VFW's Voice of Democracy competition. She presented her winning speech entitled “What Makes America Great” at the annual awards banquet of the O'Connor-Regenwether and Auxiliary Post 3633 Saturday, Dec. 7 in Maquoketa.
Busch's speech has been forwarded onto a district competition for further review and an opportunity to participate in a national event if selected.
