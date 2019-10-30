Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW CONTINUES... LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH DAYBREAK, THEN GRADUALLY BEGIN TO END FROM WEST TO EAST THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON. VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO AROUND A MILE AT TIMES DURING THE PERIODS OF MODERATE SNOW. STORM TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES CAN BE EXPECTED ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA. NORTHWEST WINDS MAY ALSO GUST UP TO 30 MPH AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY ALONG AND EAST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW, TAPERING OFF FROM WEST TO EAST FROM MID-MORNING INTO EARLY AFTERNOON. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING UP TO 30 MPH, ALONG AND ESPECIALLY EAST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL IOWA, NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS, AND NORTHEAST MISSOURI. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. BE ALERT FOR SLICK SPOTS ON ROADS, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HEAVY WET SNOW ON LEAF LADEN TREES MAY CAUSE BRANCHES TO BREAK AND FALL, POSSIBLY CAUSING ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. IN ILLINOIS, GO TO WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. IN IOWA, CALL 511 FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. &&