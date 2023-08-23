Members of the Bellevue High School Class of 1982 will get together for fun and memories on Friday, August 25 at 6 p.m. at Second Street Station in Bellevue.
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Near record high temperatures. High 101F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny along with a few clouds. Near record high temperatures. High around 100F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
