The Bellevue High School Class of 1982 will host a meeting to discuss plans for its 40th class reunion at the Off Shore Bar and Grille on Friday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m. Or check out the BHS Class of 1982 facebook page. For details contact Nancy Kieffer 563 357 9083.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 64%
- Feels Like: -2°
- Heat Index: 12°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: -2°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:14:02 AM
- Sunset: 05:17:38 PM
- Dew Point: 2°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 6F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 13 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: -2°
Heat Index: 12°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 14 mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: -2°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: N @ 14 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: -1°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 16 mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: -1°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 16 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 1°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 16 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 2°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 15 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 2°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 14 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 3°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 13 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 3°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 13 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 1°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 14 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 0°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 14 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: -1°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bellevue vs. Marquette
- Years Ago
- NBA star delivers positive message
- Corrections officers to get big raise
- Ted Nugent praises 'dirtbag' Bruce Springsteen for having 'the best musicians' in the E Street Band
- Channing Tatum took road trip with dying dog
- Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez insists they are 'like any other family'
- Girl Scout cookies on sale in Bellevue
- Katy Perry says her baby girl is 'fearless'
- Bradley Cooper found Nightmare Alley nude scenes daunting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.