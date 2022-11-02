Bellevue Community Schools is hosting a Comet Boys Basketball Camp on Nov. 8, 9 and 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bellevue Athletic Complex.
The camp is for boys in grades three through eighth grade and there is a $30 fee. A camp T-shirt is included.
To register for the camp, contact Chet Knake at ChetKnake@bellevue.k12.ia.us or call the high school. Registrations may be turned into the high school office, or brought to the first camp on Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
