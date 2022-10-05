It’s Fire Prevention Week time, which means the Bellevue Fire Department will be hosting its annual breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 7 a.m. to noon at the fire station on 3rd Street.  Folks can stop by to support the BFD and also enjoy smoked and fresh sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and hash browns. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12. Tots under the age of 5 may eat for free.