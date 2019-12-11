BFD

The Bellevue Fire Department (BFD) was the recent recipient of a $3,000 grant from the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA). With the help from the DRA, the fire department was able to purchase six SEEK thermal imaging cameras which are able to be secured to individual air packs and will assist firefighters in search and rescue and interior fire operations while also improving the safety of the firefighters and victims. Bellevue Fire Department officials expressed appreciation for the DRA's continued support of local equipment improvement campaigns and the mission of the fire department.