SCBA

The Bellevue Fire Department (BFD) was the recent recipient of a $4,000 grant from the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA).  With the help from the DRA, the fire department was able to replace outdated Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) cylinders. SCBA Cylinders carry oxygen and allow firefighters to enter hazardous areas to protect life and property.  The Bellevue Fire Department officials say they appreciates the DRA's continued support of equipment improvement campaigns and the mission of the Bellevue Fire Department.