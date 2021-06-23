The Bellevue Fire Department is celebrating its Sesquicentennial this year, as the longtime organization was established 150 year ago in 1871.
On Saturday, July 4, during Heritage Days 2021, the Bellevue Fire Department will be honored as the Grand Marshal for the big parade to celebrate the significant milestone community-wide. After the parade, a flag raising will take place at Cole Park, followed by a special Sesquicentennial Ceremony. Waterball fights will take place later in the day and the fire department will have display booths at Cole Park for the public.
On Saturday, August 28, the Bellevue Fire Department will also host ‘Fire Fighters Day,’ featuring various fire fighter contests and demonstrations, including a leader line, bucket brigade and waterball fights. There will also be a Fire Fighters Cook-off Contest, along with food and refreshment stands. Live music will be part of the event as well.
Throughout the entire year, unique BFD Raffle Tickets will be for sale with the winner to be announced in the fall.
Inside today’s Bellevue Herald-Leader readers will also find a special commemorative edition containing a comprehensive historical timeline of the Bellevue Fire Department, along with a list of all the fire chiefs over the past 150 years and a series of historic photos – all unique content which is not easily found elsewhere.
According to that history, which was researched by Susan Lucke, who spent countless hours gleaning information for the newspaper archives, city council minutes and personal collections, Bellevue has one of the state’s oldest fire departments.
The first public mention of forming a fire department in Bellevue took place on Nov. 3, 1871 at town council meeting. Leaders approved forming a fire department. Joe Savitz was appointed first Fire Chief.
The next mention of the department was Feb. 3, 1872 when approval was given to name the group ‘Bellevue Engine and Hose Company Number One.’ In May 1872, approval was given by the town council to purchase Lot 305 on to build a ‘fire house.’
In earlier histories of BFD, published in 1952 and 1972 editions of the Herald-Leader, April 1, 1872 marked the purchase of the organizations first pumper for the town.
It was a used G. Washington Pumper, purchased in Dubuque for $550, and was a long handled affair that volunteers literally dragged to fires. It utilized water from wells and cisterns scattered around Bellevue to fight fires.
Organized fire protection in the town in those early days depended on that old pumper, with the wells and cisterns around town the only water supply any distance from the river.
The old fire apparatus was pressed to the limit on Sept. 6, 1888, when the Arensdorf Grocery Store building at Second and Market streets caught fire and flames swept into the alley.
While the two-story wooden structure burned out of control. An urgent telephone call went to Dubuque for help, and the Dubuque Fire Department came to the aid of Bellevue by leading one of their steamers onto a flat car on the Milwaukee Road. In 25 minutes, the train was in Bellevue, pulling up in front of the fire.
The town never received a bill from either the City of Dubuque or the railroad.
IT WAS IN 1894 that a great step was taken in Bellevue which was indirectly connected with fire protection in the town. S.L. Baker, who just became mayor, called a special meeting of the council for the purpose of employing an engineer to survey the town for a water works and the laying of water mains. The group asked for a study on a location for a water reservoir as well.
By April 26 of that year, the council was able to meet and go over plans and specifications for the water system. They also decided to call for a special election on the proposed installation and issuance of bonds totaling $10,000 to pay for the system.
The proposed water system would soon become the town’s biggest controversy, but on May 29, 1894, the election was held. When the votes were counted, there were 166 persons who voted in favor of the proposal, with 108 against. A huge celebration followed the victory for those who voted in favor of it. Work on the water system began that fall.
It was on the heels of the water system innovation that a group of 25 young men petitioned the town council to organize a hose company on May 22, 1895. The petition was immediately granted and the Hose Company formed.
MEMBERS OF THE BELLEVUE Fire Company No. 1, a group of older men, turned in their resignations at the June 10 meeting. The men had received $1 per month for their services, but the new Hose Company group had offered their services for free. At that same meeting, permission was granted to buy a new hand-drawn hose cart for the city in the amount of $71.80.
The advent of the town’s water system and the volunteering of this younger group of men provided Bellevue with a most up-to-date protection against fire. In the July 30 issue of the Bellevue Herald in 1895, the editor commented, “The fire laddies were out …. It is a certainty that we now have adequate protection to the present extension of the mains.”
On July of 1895, the new Hose Company members held their organizational meeting with 20 members present. Paul Kempter was named the first foreman, with John Schmidt as his assistant, N.E. Kass, secretary, and A.W. Kegler, treasurer.
As the decades passed, more changes and advancements were made to the Bellevue Fire Department, including hundreds of thousands of dollars on fire trucks and equipment, the establishment of a Rural Fire Department in a new fire station in 1966, as well as a new Fire Rescue and Training Center in 2017. Information, articles and photos on all these developments can be found in the special commemorative edition inside today’s Herald-Leader.
