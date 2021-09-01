The Bellevue Fire Department is showing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign on Friday, Sept. 3. Firemen will be collecting donations from 4 to 8 p.m. at both Bellevue banks, all three convenience stores, as well as Bender’s Foods.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:27:35 AM
- Sunset: 07:34:47 PM
- Dew Point: 62°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High 78F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 79F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.