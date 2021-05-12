The Bellevue Fire Department is celebrating its Sesquicentennial this year, as the longtime organization was established 150 years ago in 1871.
To celebrate the milestone community-wide, members of the Bellevue Fire Department are planning several events throughout the year, beginning with a Kick-Off celebration on Saturday, June 5 at Cole Park beginning at 3 p.m.
Fire truck rides, bounce houses, kiddie waterball fights, music, food and a movie in the park will be available for all.
