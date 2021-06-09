The Bellevue Fire Department is celebrating its Sesquicentennial this year, as the longtime organization was established 150 years ago in 1871.
To celebrate the milestone community-wide, members of the Bellevue Fire Department hosted a BFD 150th Kick-Off last Saturday at Cole Park.
Fire truck rides, bounce houses, kiddie waterball fights, music, food and a movie in the park were enjoyed by all.
The Bellevue Fire Department is planning several other events throughout the year to celebrate its milestone year. Next up, the department will be honored as Grand Marshal for the Heritage Days Parade and will be designated as such the evening of July 3 at Cole Park.
The Bellevue Herald-Leader will also be publishing a commemorative keepsake edition on the 150 years of the Bellevue Fire Department, containing historical articles, timeline and unique photos from the past.
