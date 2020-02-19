Beyond the Game, an Iowa baseball experience presented by Travel Iowa & Midwest One Bank, is excited to announce the line-up of events to take place August 12-15, 2020 in Dyersville, Iowa and throughout Dubuque County.
The schedule includes three interactive exhibits of baseball history. Legends of the Game is a temporary museum that will feature a world class exhibit from both the National Baseball Hall of Fame (NBHF) and the Negro League Baseball Museum (NLBM). The If You Build It Exhibit will be dedicated to the making of America’s slice of heaven in Dyersville and the impact the magic has had years after Hollywood left this small town.
For more baseball fun, a Fan Fest, sponsored by Diamond Jo Casino, will take place with Q&A and autograph sessions with players and celebrities. A series of viewings will take place during Movie Night, sponsored by Q Casino, and include a showing of ‘Field of Dreams’ and ‘The Sandlot’ on the Casey’s Big Screen.
A game between the USA Patriots, an organization giving veterans with service related injuries and illnesses the opportunity to be a part of a team, and the Ghost Players will take place on the dirt of Commercial Club Park. It’s preceded by a youth game featuring the participants of the USA Patriots Kids Camp.
A country music concert, sponsored by MercyOne, will feature up and coming country artists taking the Bud Light Stage and will be surrounded by a solid line up of regional entertainment throughout the week. (Artists and full schedule to be announced.)
More events are slated to showcase the area’s Midwest hospitality and ingenuity including an Experience Iowa Zone sponsored by Fareway, the Dyersville Downtown Market (brought to you by the Dyersville Young Professionals), a Regional Car Show (brought to you by The Pushrods), Kids Zone, and Iowa Nice Pick Up Baseball Game.
All scheduled events are free to the public. Admission to the Legends of the Game Museum & If You Build It Exhibit is $5 per exhibit (children 12 and under are free.) The full schedule of events and more details can be found online at beyondthegameiowa.com.
