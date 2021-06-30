Beyond the Game, an Iowa baseball experience presented by Travel Iowa & Midwest One Bank, is excited to announce the line-up of events to take place August 11-12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa to celebrate Major League Baseball’s August 12 game, MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO.
The schedule of events includes a country music concert on Wednesday, August 11 at Commercial Club Park. The concert, sponsored by MercyOne, features up-and-coming country artists who are taking over the Budweiser Stage. Shy Carter (‘Good Love’, ‘Beer With My Friends’, and ‘Boom In The Boondocks’) will start the free concert at 7 pm followed by Ingrid Andress (‘More Hearts Than Mine’, ‘Lady Like’, and ‘We’re Not Friends’) at 8:30 pm. At 10 pm, headliners Maddie & Tae (‘Die From A Broken Heart’, ‘Girl In A Country Song’, and ‘Friends Don’t’) will wrap up the evening’s entertainment. Regional bands will perform both August 11 & 12 at City Square.
A viewing party of MLB at the Field of Dreams presented by GEICO will take place at City Square, Thursday, August 12 where attendees can watch the inaugural game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and starts at 6 pm followed by the first pitch at 6:20 pm.
Additional events are slated to showcase the area’s Midwest hospitality and ingenuity including an Experience Iowa Zone, sponsored by Fareway. Attendees can discover the products that they use, see, and taste in their everyday life that is made right here in Iowa. A Kids Zone, sponsored by Travel Dubuque, will feature family-friendly activities including inflatables, face painting, and more. Movie Night, sponsored by Q
Casino, will take place Wednesday, August 11 at City Square. This event will take it back to where it all started with a showing of the movie ‘Field of Dreams’.
All scheduled events are free to the public. Admission to the If You Build It Exhibit, a display of the ‘Field of Dreams’ memorabilia and its impact on Dyersville, will be open to the public. Admission is $5 per attendee with children 12 and under free. The full schedule of events and more details can be found online at beyondthegameiowa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.