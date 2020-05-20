The Bellevue Community School District will host its fourth annual “Beyond the Blue” recognition ceremony for former graduates who have achieved significant accomplishments in their lives and careers after graduating from the local school.
The 2020 Beyond the Blue inductees will be honored at a special reception on a date yet to be announced, as result of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are usually honored at a reception on graduation weekend.
The honorees for 2020 include Steve Griebel, BHS Class of 1996; Nancy Kieffer (Roling), BHS Class of 1982; Art Sunleaf, BHS Class of 1985; and Greg Schulte, BHS Class of 1973.
According to the program founder, Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer, Beyond the Blue inductees are Bellevue High School graduates who are honored (through nominations) for their contributions and impact in life after graduation through any of the following areas:
Community, state, national or world impact; professional careers; military service; humanitarian contributions; leadership positions and actions; intercollegiate accomplishments; lifetime achievements; and contributions to the school district
“Ultimately, the mission of Beyond the Blue is to recognize graduates who have impacted society in a positive manner through their outstanding accomplishments and contributions,” said Meyer.
After seeking nominations earlier in the school year, the three nominees for 2020 were selected for their outstanding contributions to society in a variety of areas.
Here is a bit about this year’s line-up, according to nomination documents.
Steve Griebel is an Iowa DNR Conservation Officer in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. He carved out an outstanding career in the field of conservation and embodies all the values and character traits associated with the award.
His career to date has included an impressive list of duties both within his profession and work-related programs in a volunteer capacity. Along the way, he has gained recognition and respect from the highest levels of the conservation world.
Some of his awards include:
2008, 2012, and 2018 Iowa Waterfowl Enforcement Officer of the Year
2009 Iowa Fish and Game Officer Association Case of the Year
2010 Iowa Outstanding Boating Law Enforcement and Water Education Award
2014 Shikar Safari International Iowa Officer of the Year
2018 Mississippi Flyway Waterfowl Protection Officer of the Year
Nancy Kieffer (Roling), the founder of Plastics Unlimited Founder in Preston, along with her husband Terry, are successful entrepreneurs and innovators in the plastic manufacturing industry. Due to health constraints, the couple was forced from what they knew and grew up doing, farming, into an unknown livelihood during a time when “the world was not at your fingertips.” No internet. They purchased a used machine, and with their hard-working and persevering attitude, they have developed contracts with many large corporations, including John Deere, Bobcat, Proctor and Gamble, General Mills, Oshkosh, Alcoa, and many more. They have educated themselves by attending trade conventions and seminars and earned their first patent in 2008 for combining plastics and fiberglass. Currently, their sons operate the business, Plastics Unlimited, in Preston.
Nancy is also a proponent of ‘paying it forward’ through many volunteering activities in the community, including advocating for the walking path in Preston.
Greg Schulte worked for the City of Bellevue, as well as the Bellevue Ambulance Service (EMS) for decades. Humanitarian contributions signify the many contributions of Schulte, as he worked for the City of Bellevue Utility Services for 33 years, along with over 30 years in the Bellevue Fire Department, and over 13 years with Bellevue EMS, which includes hours of training, teaching, emergencies, and meetings. Schulte has also volunteered for over 25 years with the Iowa DNR as a Hunter Safety Instructor, and 20 years as a committee member of Bellevue Ducks Unlimited and a board member of the Isaak Walton League in Sabula.
Schulte joined Bellevue EMS in 2004. His certifications include Emergency Medical Technician, EMT Test Evaluator, EMS and CPR Instructor. He has been in charge of the Emergency Medical Services building and vehicle maintenance in the past, along with radio and pager maintenance, and was a committee member on the specs and pricing of the last Bellevue ambulance purchase.
Art Sunleaf is the Vice President for Student Development and Dean of Students at Loras College in Dubuque.
He serves as senior student affairs officer with oversight and leadership for the Student Development Division consisting of Campus Safety, Counseling, Health and Wellness Center, Intercultural Programs, Residence Life, Student Life, Campus Dining, Intercollegiate Athletics, and Scheduling and Events. Additionally, he is a co-instructor for Modes of Inquiry at Loras College. Sunleaf has also worked at Michigan State University, and other colleges and universities.
Additionally, Sunleaf has been involved in many volunteer and community service activities including on the Board of Directors at Camp Albrecht Acres, a member of the Environmental Stewardship Commission in Dubuque, and has been involved in multiple college-level committees and leadership roles in addition to his current role.
