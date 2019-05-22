The Bellevue Community School District will host its third annual “Beyond the Blue” recognition ceremony for former graduates who have achieved significant accomplishments in lives and careers after graduating from the local school.
The 2019 Beyond the Blue inductees will be honored at a special reception on Friday, May 24 at the Great River Gallery beginning at 6 p.m. They will also have the opportunity to speak to students at Bellevue Middle School and Bellevue High School about their achievements earlier in the day.
• Mark Felderman (Class of 1977)
• Laurie Hueneke Martens (Class of 1997)
• Max Reed (Class of 1956)
The three former Bellevue High School graduates include Mark Felderman (Class of 1977), Laurie Hueneke Martens (Class of 1997) and Max Reed (Class of 1956).
According to the program founder, Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer, Beyond the Blue inductees are Bellevue High School graduates who are honored (through nominations) for their contributions and impact in life after graduation through any of the following areas:
Community, state, national or world impact; professional careers; military service; humanitarian contributions; leadership positions and actions; intercollegiate accomplishments; lifetime achievements; and contributions to the school district
“Ultimately, the mission of Beyond the Blue is to recognize graduates who have impacted society in a positive manner through their outstanding accomplishments and contributions,” said Meyer.
After seeking nominations earlier in the school year, the three nominees for 2010 were selected for their outstanding contributions to society in a variety of areas.
Here is a bit about three of them.
Mark Felderman graduated from Bellevue High School in 1977. He went on to earn a bachelors degree in economics and speech from Iowa State University, as well as a degree in secondary education from the University of Iowa. He also has a masters degree in education from Southwest Baptist University.
Felderman is currently the Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs and Member Services at Professional Educators of Iowa. He spends the spring semester at the Iowa State Capitol building meeting with government officials to influence government to improve education and education funding.
In the fall, he visits Iowa schools across the state.
Prior to his role in Professional Educators of Iowa, Felderman was a social studies and speech teacher for 29 years at high schools in Chariton, Emmetsburg and Shellsburg.
Felderman has also received several accolades, including being named a CSPAN Champion Teacher in 1999; the Iowa National Guard’s Civilian Supporter of 2001; as well as the Rosemary Rumley Award for using humor in the classroom.
Laurie Hueneke-Martens graduated from Bellevue High School in 1997, and went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in Animal Science and International Agriculture from Iowa State University. She also received a master of science degree in International Agriculture Trade and Development from Oklahoma State University.
Heuneke-Martens currently serves as the Executive Director of Global Publin Policy and Government affairs for Merck Animal Health, one of the world’s leading animal health companies.
She has worked to remove non-scientific barriers to trade for U.S. pork and pork products as Director of the International Trade Policy, Scientific and Technical Affairs for the National Pork Producers Council.
Prioe to that she worked at Medtronic, Inc. in the Cardiac Surgery Division, sourcing animal products in Spain, Australia, the Netherlands and other countries, to be manufactured into heart valve replacements for humans.
Heuneke-Martens received the Overall Achievement Award from Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Science in 2001; as well as the Superior Achievement Award from ISU Alumni.
Max Reed graduated from Bellevue High School in 1956 and has a long and storied life of serving the local community.
He was selected to represent Boys State when he was a junior in 1955 and showed champion shorthorn steers across the state.
He is a charter member of the Bellevue Ambulance Service and still responds to calls after 47 years with the EMS service. He was Iowa’s 2012 Volunteer of the year; traveled to Washington D.C. to receive the National Star of Life Award; and was personally recognized on the floor of the House of Representatives for his distinguished served by Tom Latham.
Locally, Reed has been a member of the Bellevue Rotary Club for 30 years, he has video-taped concerts and school functions for 40 years, worked for many years on the Heritage Days Committee, was the co-founder of Ski Bellevue; was named Bellevue Volunteer of the Year in 1997; was a volunteer driver for the Rural Transit Authority (RTA); and helped to finance nearly half of the first well for Serve Haiti, coordinated by Cindy Broders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.