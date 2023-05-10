The Bellevue Community School District will host its sixth annual “Beyond the Blue” recognition ceremony for former graduates who have achieved significant accomplishments in their lives and careers after graduating from the local school.
The 2023 Beyond the Blue inductees will be honored at a special reception on Friday, May 26 at 6 p.m. in the lower level of the Button Factory.
The honorees for 2023 include Doug Halsne, BHS Class of 1974; Greg Hammann, BHS Class of 1981; and Ann Schroeder, BHS Class of 1981.
New this year, is recognition of ‘Contributors’ to the Bellevue School District. These are people who did not graduate from Bellevue, but who have made significant contributions to the success of the school. This year’s honorees include Dave Eischeid and Rick Pogemiller.
According to program founder, Bellevue Superintendent Dr. Tom Meyer, Beyond the Blue inductees are Bellevue High School graduates who are honored (through nominations) for their contributions and impact in life after graduation through any of the following areas:
Community, state, national or world impact; professional careers; military service; humanitarian contributions; leadership positions and actions; intercollegiate accomplishments; lifetime achievements; and contributions to the school district
“Ultimately, the mission of Beyond the Blue is to recognize graduates who have impacted society in a positive manner through their outstanding accomplishments and contributions,” said Meyer.
After seeking nominations earlier in the school year, the nominees for 2023 were selected for their outstanding contributions to society in a variety of areas.
Here is a bit about this year’s line-up, according to nomination documents.
Doug Halsne (Class of 1974)
Doug Halsne received his undergraduate degree from UNI, Faith Baptist College (Ankeny), and Denver Baptist College in 1978.
He worked with Campus Ministry at Iowa State University, earned a Master’s of Divinity Degree from Trinity University (Chicago) in 1985, and received his Doctorate of Ministry from Covenant Seminary (St. Louis) in 2015
The first calling for Halsne was to Lakeland Church (Gurnee, Illinois), then to Knoxville, Iowa at Fellowship Church. He then started a satellite church in Maryville, Tennessee.
In 2015, Halsne recognized his desire to help train pastors and church leaders overseas and moved to China. With political difficulties in China, he migrated to Haiti to set up training schools for pastors. Due to unrest in Haiti, Halsne and his family moved to northern Illinois to become a pastor. He also started a position with Capital Commission working with Wisconsin capital employees to provide support and encouragement.
“Doug has always been extraordinarily tender-hearted in working with people, at times in very difficult situations. Being a follower of Jesus is at the core of who Doug is,” said those who nominated Halsne. “He is incredibly thankful for his teacher and coach, Bill Noonkesser, who shared the good news of Jesus with him. Doug is eternally grateful for that man his days in Bellevue.”
“Doug chose a humanitarian path to minister to and emotionally support those who are in need. For those who knew Doug in high school this was not surprising, as he was always someone who had the passion to make a difference in the lives of people - from Bellevue to countless people overseas and worldwide.”
The Halsne’s are parents of a son and daughter and have two granddaughters.
Gregg Hammann (Class of 1981)
Gregg Hammann attended the University of Iowa where he was a Dean’s List student, received the Lester Bookey Award for the outstanding student-athlete across all sports, and participated in four major bowl games (including the 1985 Rose Bowl) as a member of the University of Iowa Hawkeye football team.
He received his MBA from the University of Wisconsin, and became a certified audit expert through UCLA’s Anderson Business School.
During his 37-year business career, Hammann has served as the CEO of five companies, including Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Levi Strauss, and Nautilus.
Hammann received the “Entrepreneur of the Year Award” in business while in Washington, and was known for building great teams and turning around businesses to create growth.
He was a board member for “Give Kids the World” where he helped children with life-threatening illnesses and their families spend precious time together, raised money for cancer research, and donated to youth programs for over 30 years.
Hammann donated a weight room to Waterloo East High School to honor a teammate who passed away and named it the Reggie Roby Fitness Center. He also donated the Bellevue High School’s weight room, contributed to the track, and funded the Fire Department’s fitness center.
When Hammann and his family moved back to Iowa, he assisted in coaching football at Bellevue before going to Dyersville Beckman as head coach. While at Beckman, he led the team to five straight playoff appearances and was named the Dubuque Telegraph Herald Coach of the Year. Additionally, Hammann and his wife led the charge and donated to help establish a state-of-the-art turf football field for Beckman.
Gregg and his wife live in Bellevue and St. Augustine, Florida, and have three grown sons, Derek, Grant, and Troy.
Ann Schroeder - Class of 1981
According to her nomination papers, Ann Schroeder’s foundation for success in athletics started on the fields and courts at Bellevue High School, where she earned 18 varsity letters in four sports, along with multiple all-conference and all-state awards. In softball, Schroeder still has 10 school records that have not been broken in 42 years.
After graduation, Schroeder earned a softball scholarship to play at the University of Nebraska. She was a 4-year starter, First Team All-Big Eight, Big Eight All-Tournament Team, a member of three College World Series teams, and three Big Eight Conference Championships.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska, she became a teacher and coach at Norris High School in Nebraska. As a volleyball coach, the Norris team became an elite program in the 1980s and ‘90s, winning a state championship in 1991.
Schroeder also became a basketball official while teaching and coaching, which became a career as well.
She was inducted into the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame last year, and was described in their induction in the following manner.
“While a student at the University of Nebraska, Ann Schroeder began officiating intramural basketball games in 1982 and later started doing junior high games. That led to a 35-year career as the leading pioneer woman basketball referee in Nebraska. Her career as a referee took place while she was teaching and coaching volleyball at Norris High School leading the Titans to a state championship in 1991. A veteran of Iowa’s 6 on 6 game she checked off a list of “firsts” - the first woman to officiate a boy's district, the first two-woman crew to referee a girls’/boys’ doubleheader, and the first two-woman crew at the girls’ state tournament. An inspiration and a mentor for women who followed her she worked a total of 11 state tournaments and officiated college games at every level including eight Division 1 conferences.”
Dave Eischeid
According to Bellevue school officials, Dave Eischeid epitomizes the concept of community. His contributions to the Bellevue Community School District are rooted in his decades spent teaching art for BHS and continue in the countless contributions he has made in the community since retirement.
“Dave's life lived in truly believing in the power of art not only to express one’s unique point of view but to transform community is the quintessential example of what it means to go “Beyond the Blue,’” said Bellevue School Superintendent Tom Meyer.
Eischeid and his wife Carol moved to Bellevue in 1967, and Dave taught art at BHS for 35 years and was known as “Mr. E” to many students. Eischeid taught drawing, painting, ceramics, art history, and photography, along with contributing beyond the classroom from the yearbook to the Pep Club, from Bellevue community theater productions in the summer to annual student field trips to Chicago to the Art Institute.
Eischeid used his creativity and enthusiasm to empower and connect others across the community. He inspired students to think outside the box, dare to do something different and tap into their creative sides. This approach allowed students to utilize the creative problem-solving and innovative thinking he cultivated in his classroom as important life-long skills.
While now retired, Eischeid continues to bring his passion into new types of classrooms and environments, contributing in a variety of ways including serving as a guest artist for elementary students, member and contributor to the Bellevue Arts Council, a leader for art expeditions, guides art lessons for adult learners and teaches art at Mill Valley Care Center, where he models the work and helps residents create beautiful pieces they keep in their room or give to family.
Eischeid was a founding member of the Bellevue Arts Council, which created the annual “Fishtival” event every summer.
No money, no fame, just Dave being Dave.
Rick Pogemiller
According to Bellevue school officials, Rick Pogemiller exemplifies the term “Beyond the Blue” in so many ways in his actions of the past and present, and the legacy that he left the school and its programs during his 40 years as an employee and coach for the Bellevue Community School District.
Pogemiller and his wife have been community members since 1972, and he was an authentic “Comet” during his time in the school and community. He has continued this after his retirement while still volunteering for events and being a consistent presence at school events.
“Rick was always looking for ways to assist our school and students to excel and “burn bright” as the Bellevue Comet tradition developed and continues today,” stated Superintendent Tom Meyer. “Rick’s time, effort, and dedication are beyond the norm, and caring about the school and its programs was always a top priority. From cheering on basketball and volleyball teams to coaching on the field or course, Rick encouraged students to give their best effort and truly represented the “blue” in “believed in the blue” during his time in Bellevue.”
Pogemiller was truly a leader of the Comets, whether in football, girl's basketball or golf. He did it the right way. As the school’s athletic director, every “i” was dotted, and “t” was crossed to make sports programs the best. As a man of utmost integrity, he led by example daily as the Dean of Students and AD.
Pogemiller is also a member of many organizations, as well as an inductee to the Iowa Football Coaches Hall of Fame and the Iowa Golf Coaches Hall of Fame.
During the 2022 football season, Pogemiller assisted in organizing the 50th reunion of the first football team at Bellevue High School where he coached and introduced football to the 27 students on the team who were playing football for the first time.
Pogemiller says that it was a privilege and honor to be their coach, and commented how he laughed out loud when players shared some of their memories and stories about that first season, the games and the plays. In conclusion, Rick shared with everyone the statement that he believes to this day, and exemplified in his action, “The greatest place in the world to be on a Friday night is a high school football field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.