Beyond the Blue 2022

The Bellevue Community School District will host its fifth annual ‘Beyond the Blue’ recognition ceremony for former graduates who have achieved significant accomplishments in their lives and careers after graduating from the local school.
The 2022 Beyond the Blue” recognition at the Button Factory on South Riverview on Friday, May 27, with a social hour starting at 6 p.m. and program at 7 p.m.
The four former Bellevue High School alumni will be recognized, including Mark Anderson (Class of 1995), Angela (Griebel) Burken (Class of 1983), Penny (Knake) Medinger (BHS Class of 1979) and Brian Schladetzky (Class of 1982).
According to the program’s founder, Bellevue Superintendent Dr. Tom Meyer, Beyond the Blue inductees are Bellevue High School graduates who are honored (through nominations) for their contributions and impact in life after graduation through any of the following areas:
Community, state, national or world impact; professional careers; military service; humanitarian contributions; leadership positions and actions; intercollegiate accomplishments; lifetime achievements; and contributions to the school district.
“Ultimately, the mission of Beyond the Blue is to recognize graduates who have impacted society in a positive manner through their outstanding accomplishments and contributions,” said Meyer.
The group of former Bellevue grads will receive a hearty introduction and will be presented with commemorative plaques during the public reception at the Button Factory building, where dozens of friends, relatives, former and current staff members and other community members will welcome them.
After seeking nominations earlier in the school year, the four nominees were selected for their outstanding contributions to society in a variety of areas.
The following are brief biographies of this year’s Beyond the Blue honorees.
Mark Anderson - BHS Class of 1995
During his years at BHS Mark was a quiet student who did well in the classroom and earned respect from fellow students and teachers alike. Participating in football, Mark wanted to be on the line. He wanted to be in the first wave where the action was, and accounted for himself. While in the US Army and commanding an Abrams tank he again wanted to be in the first wave and requested to be the lead tank to be the first to get to the action. Years later it would be that same driving force with the US Marshals that would find him in the first wave confronting and apprehending dangerous criminals.
After high school Mark enlisted in the US Army where he rose to the rank of sergeant. After his service he enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa where he earned a degree in law enforcement. It was during this time that learned the US Marshals had openings, so he applied. In 2001 Mark received a call to report to training. The US Marshals are the oldest branch of law enforcement in the nation. Officers are presidentially appointed. The training is extensive and intense. Constitutional law, physical training, defensive tactics, marksmanship, and deescalation techniques are among the areas of training.
The responsibilities and duties of the US Marshals are numerous. Overall they protect the federal judiciary, apprehend fugitives, seize assets acquired illegally, housing and transporting federal prisoners, and operating the witness protection program. Mark has experienced providing security for persons of high profile in the judicial, political, and even celebrity world. He has been deployed to assist in natural disasters, and worked alongside the Secret Service at times.
It is an unfortunate reality that there exists a dark, ugly, dangerous element in our society, an element which must be dealt with to protect the law-abiding citizens of our country. We are indeed fortunate to have people like Mark Anderson willing to confront the criminal element in our country. Every day they report to work they put their lives on the line to protect ours. Mark has without question gone “beyond the blue” in many ways.
Angela Burken (Griebel) - BHS Class of 1983
With a keen and passionate interest in art Angela enrolled at Hawkeye Tech, and in 1985 she earned an Associate’s Degree in graphic art. In 1990 she became a freelance artist specializing in wildlife art. It wasn’t long before the recognition and awards began flowing in. Artist of the Year awards came from the following: Iowa Pheasants Forever (2000), White Tails Unlimited (2003), Iowa Ducks Unlimited (2005), and State of Iowa Habitat Artist (2021). She has willingly made donations of her works to community fundraising, and habitat development. Her work is striking, bringing smiles to the viewer.
Then 20 years after graduating from high school she added an additional career to her life. With compassion and a sincere desire to help people she enrolled in nursing school. She graduated from the NICC RN nursing program in 2007 scoring in the top 4% nationally in the pre-boards test. Her experiences have included medical oncology, operating room, clinical, and currently Staff RN and HHA (Home Health Aid) coordinator for Jackson County Hospice. She has instructed nursing students at Mercy One and Clinton Community College.
When the COVID virus hit she founded “Bellevue Helping Hands.” It is a volunteer organization whose mission is to help people severely affected by the lockdowns and lockouts. This community program has had a positive impact for the citizens of Bellevue.
Angie’s life path after high school is truly amazing. She has given thousands of people the joy of observing beautiful artwork. Through nursing, her care and comfort to those ill and injured is alone inspiring. And, lastly her creation of “Bellevue Helping Hands” is noteworthy as a humanitarian undertaking. Angela (Griebel) Burken has indeed gone “beyond the blue” in a variety of ways.
Penny Medinger (Knake) - BHS Class of 1979
Penny grew up on a farm near Bellevue, and this experience made her aware of the need for hard work to be successful. While she spent hours working on the farm while growing up, she took this same work ethic with her to all of her activities in high school. Penny excelled in many areas in both high school and college, and specifically, she was on the AIAW Division III Softball Championship Team at Luther College in Decorah.
After college, Penny returned to her hometown and still lives in Bellevue today with her husband, Chuck (also a graduate of Bellevue High School). She has been the Bellevue Community School District Board Secretary for over 30 years. Those working with her recognize that Penny is exceptionally knowledgeable in her role, and very thorough. Penny does her job extremely well without bringing notice to herself and what she does (and the importance of what she does). Penny has a very solid base in school finance and has served as an officer in the Iowa Association of School Business Officials (IASBO), along with being a continuing member of the organization. Additionally, Penny has a strong knowledge of school audits and what is acceptable and not acceptable for the varied accounts for school district utilization.
Penny has been an active member of the community, and some of these areas include the following:
● Penny has been involved with the Bellevue Community Club since its inception. This group exists solely to “provide for the community” through their time with events to raise funds for a variety of groups and for specific needs within the community.
● Penny has volunteered hundreds of hours when their kids were growing up organizing, officiating, and coaching youth athletics (soccer, basketball, softball, and volleyball). During this time they emphasized the need for respect and a “team-first” mentality.
● Penny has also served as a member of the Athletic Booster Club in the past, volunteering in classrooms when their daughters were in elementary school, participating as an organizer for Prom and After-Prom, and storing the class floats in their sheds during Homecoming festivities.
● While some people have a diminished involvement after their kid's graduate from school, Penny and Chuck have continued this active involvement in the community, in many ways including the community club activities, and working at school by taking tickets, working concessions, working volleyball matches, youth events, and similar activities.
● Most recently, Penny has been involved in Cole’s Cancer Crushing Crue as a team member to help raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Penny is the epitome of the “Beyond the Blue” description. She has given her life to excelling in all she does (for the benefit of others, and the Bellevue CSD in her current role), along with giving hours of time to being an exceptional representative for the community of Bellevue and the school district.
Brian Schladetzky - Class of 1982
Brian Schladetzky graduated from Bellevue High School in 1982, with ironically, a class size of 82. Over the past 40 years, his life has covered many academic, personal, career, family, and community endeavors. After graduation from BHS, Brian attended the University of Northern Iowa, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Physics. At UNI, Brian was the recipient of the Louise Begeman award which recognized an outstanding student in Physics. Brian then went on to get a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Washington State University where he held a Research Assistantship in the field of MOSFET semiconductors.
Brian’s career has been a journey over the years. He spent 7 years working for the Navy as a civilian engineer where he designed and developed a Digital Signal Processing system used for Sonar tracking of torpedoes. He was one of the first employees of a Telecom Startup that eventually grew to over 250 people developing base stations for Nextel which were used in many facilities such as stadiums to improve wireless communications.
He is currently an operations manager at T-Mobile Wireless, where his team is responsible for maintaining data services for 200 million subscribers, including all the Iowa Wireless subscribers. Brian also holds a patent in Networking telecommunications, as well as another one pending at the time of this writing. Brian was also a Technical Mentor for his son’s High School FRC robotics team. This involves more than a hundred hours each year of coaching, training, and helping students figure out the technical, mechanical, and electric aspects of building a competitive robot. In his son’s Senior year, the team went to the World Competition in Houston, Texas. Brian coached his daughter’s soccer team for over 8 years. This was particularly challenging as he had no prior experience or training in Soccer. From team sizes of 7 to 20, many girls have benefited from his style of working together as a team over winning.
Brian considers his years at BHS a unique and valuable experience that you cannot get at many other schools. The small class size and community allowed him to establish a valuable rapport with teachers and friendships that last a lifetime. The wide variety of music, sports, and other extracurricular activities he was able to be involved in allowed him to learn the value of pushing himself beyond the basic academic requirements.
