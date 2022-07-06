Bellevue’s Rylee Bevan, a 16 year-old cowgirl, is running for the Amherst Little Britches Rodeo Queen title on August 20 and 21.
Bevan has been riding horses (by herself) since she was a two year-old, and has ben been barrel racing and pole bending since being a toddler as well.
In 2018 Bevan bought her Junior WPRA card and rodeoed her mother Stacy. She also started learning to goat tie and do the breakaway rope in 2020, and talked her parents into letting her join LBW.
“When I was little I always thought the rodeo queens were so amazing. My mom would tell me stories on the way to rodeos about when she was Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania. I always looked up to them and they were always so kind to me,” said the young Bevan. “When I was really little my mom and I were at a rodeo, I was standing by the fence struggling to video my mom's run because I was so small and the queen kneeled down to help me. I never forgot that and how important I felt that she wanted to help me.”
Now, Bevan said she tries to bring that feeling to other young riders by giving lessons, which she has been doing for about two years now, helping kids and teens learn fundamentals and basic things about their horses.
“I also take in training horses. I enjoy being with horses any second I can be and I feel like each horse can teach me something new,” said Bevan.
Other activities for Bevan include volleyball, archery, FFA, National Honor Society, Bellevue BIG, and LBW student board. In volleyball, she a varsity defensive specialist. This is her first year in FFA and she plans to be on the horse judging team.
