The Jackson County Humane Society is hoping some of Hollywood actress and comedian Betty White’s love for animals can benefit unwanted animals here.
The Betty White Challenge asks for fans to donate $5 to animal rescues or shelters in her name.
More specifically, fans were asked to donate on Jan. 17, which would have been the actress’ 100th birthday. However, the Jackson County Humane Society is extending the challenge through the end of January.
To participate, donors may drop off their contribution at the shelter, which is located at 23354 Dark Hollow Road.
Donations may also be mailed to the Jackson County Humane Society at P.O. Box 1112, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.