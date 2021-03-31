Stevie Bethany celebrated her first birthday on March 17, 2021. She is the daughter of Steven and Emily Kingsolver of Columbia, MO.
Stevie’s grandparents are Rick and Beth Michels of Bellevue, IA and Steven and Pamela Kingsolver of Lee’s Summit, MO.
Her great-grandparents are Algean Nemmers and the late Virgil Nemmers, LeAnna Michels and the late Lester Michels all of Bellevue, IA and Louise Kingsolver of Springfield, MO.
