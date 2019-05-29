Valedictorians or top graduating seniors were once again honored by KWWL and the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday, April 27. The students took part in KWWL's 35th annual "Best of the Class" celebration.
Amelia Sieverding from Marquette High School was honored as a member of the 2019 Best of the Class.
Best of the Class students were videotaped on the UNI campus for a series of public service announcements, which can be found on KWWL.com. They also had the opportunity to be photographed with KWWL News Anchors Ron Steele and Abby Turpin, Chief Meteorologist Mark Schnackenberg, and Sports Director Rick Coleman. Quincy Media Regional Vice President Jim McKernan noted “KWWL is proud to be associated with an event that shines a light on these outstanding students, their families, and schools.”
In its 35 years of recognizing academic excellence, KWWL's Best of the Class has honored over 4400 top graduating seniors. Best of the Class is a joint public service/community relations effort that encourages academic excellence among high school students by honoring students who serve as role models in their communities.
