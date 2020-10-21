Marie Berthel of Bellevue will celebrate her 90th birthday Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Marie was born in Sugar Creek to Leo and Clara Fier. On April 26, 1949, she married Edwin Berthel (deceased).
Their children are James (Terese) of Bellevue, Judy Hueneke-Kremer (Bob Kremer) of LaMotte, Lorin (deceased), Roger (Sue) Berthel of Miles, Shelia (Dennis) Klemme of Bellevue, and Darren (Jennifer) Berthel of Bellevue.
Marie has 15 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
