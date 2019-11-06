The Bellevue Knights of Columbus Council #1354 will host a fundraiser for the people of the Bahamas, who were hit with a massive hurricane. It’s called the ‘Bahama Benefit Country Music Jam,’ with all proceeds from the event going to Catholic Charities to help with relief efforts.
The event is set for Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the K of C Hall, and will feature music, sandwiches, games of chance, 50/50 raffle and a donation for admission, which is not required, but is appreciated.
For more information, call Razor Ray Theisen at 872-5055. On a side-note, even though Ray is taking phone calls, he has turned the Bellevue Country Jams he established (held every second Wednesday of the month at the KC Hall) over to Greg Sieverding, who will coordinate the music events going forward.
