The annual benefit for Hospice of Jackson County will take place in Bellevue over two consecutive weekends this month.
All the fun starts on Saturday, Aug. 17 with a Hospice Ride on Saturday beginning at Lock 12 Music and Trading Company. Packet pickup and on-site registration will take place starting at 9 a.m., with the ride beginning at 10 a.m. Motorcycles and all vehicles are welcome.
On Sunday, Aug. 18, a Bike Ride and Meat Paddle Raffle will take place at the Riverview Hotel. Packet pickup and on-site registration will take place starting at 11 a.m., with the ride beginning at noon.
The bike ride will include stops for ticket collection for the meat paddle raffle, which will take place at the Riverview Hotel at 3:30 p.m.
The following weekend, on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23 and 24, two more events will take place in Bellevue to benefit Hospice of Jackson County. A Fun Run and Walk at Cole Park is back by popular demand and will take place Friday, Aug. 23. Registration is at 5 p.m. with a Kids Fun Run starting at 6 p.m. and an Adult 5K run starting at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 24, an ATV Fun Ride will take place. Packet pick-up and registration starts at 9 a.m. at the Off Shore Bar and Grill, with a departure time of 10 a.m. The ride will return to Off Shore at 3 p.m. for refreshments.
Online registration is available at: http://getmeregistered.com/RidingforHospiceJC.
About Jackson
County Hospice
Hospice of Jackson County is a not-for-profit organization committed to the single purpose of providing high quality, compassionate end-of-life care for our community.
No one receiving services receives a bill. Hospice takes only what Medicare pays for. All funds raised through events like the ones in Bellevue goes to those who need help.
Hospice is a care system that provides a centralized program of palliative and support services to terminally ill persons and their families, in the form of physical, psychological, social, and spiritual care. Such services are provided by an interdisciplinary team of professionals and volunteers who are available at home and in specialized inpatient settings. The focus of Hospice Care is not to cure the patient, but to improve the quality of life.
Services include physicians, nurses, home health aides, chaplains, social worker, massage therapists and grief therapist; all whose purpose is to work closely with personal physicians and primary caregivers to give the best possible care that is specialized to meet needs of patients and families.
Hospice of Jackson County was founded in response to the lack of local, end-of-life care. We are the only hospice agency located within Jackson County. This proximity is important because it allows for short response times from local professionals.
