A silent auction will be held on Sunday, March 1st during the Preston Lions Club Annual Sausage, Omelet & Pancake Breakfast & Bake Sale. One-hundred percent of the profits from the Silent Auction will go to help the Doug Daniels family, as well as half of the profit from the breakfast.
Doug Daniels suffered a massive stroke on May 30, 2019 and since then has had three surgeries and continues to have therapy 3 times a week. Neither Doug or his wife Gladys have been able to work since Doug suffered the stroke. All of the silent auction and half of the breakfast profits will go to the Daniels family to help cover medical expenses and lost wages.
The Lions Club Breakfast and a community sponsored silent auction will be held on Sunday, March 1 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Preston from 7 a.m. - noon. The cost of the breakfast is $8 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and 5 and under are free.
Monetary donations as well as donated items for the silent auction can be dropped off at any Maquoketa State Bank location. If you have questions or need an item for the auction picked up, contact Nancy Kieffer at 563-357-9083 or Gladys Daniels at 563-357-5571.
