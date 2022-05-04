The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team will be running the Bender's food stand on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 35°
- Heat Index: 35°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 35°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:53:01 AM
- Sunset: 08:04:36 PM
- Dew Point: 35°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Overcast. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNE @ 3 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 7 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 7 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bhad Bhabie has made $52 million on OnlyFans
- Chrishell Stause felt 'humiliated' going through Justin Hartley divorce on camera
- Joseph “Joe” H. Klein, 83
- Lillian Marie Trenkamp, age 99
- 2 injured in Lyon County crash
- Summertime Blues
- Years Ago
- Mary Kathryn Beschen
- Public invited to Sustainable Communities event
- Dolly Parton was 'so shocked' to hear of close friend Naomi Judd's passing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.