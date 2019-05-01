May 3-4 First Presbyterian Mission Commitee
May 10-11 Ski Team
May 17-18 American Legion
May 24-25 Bellevue 5th Grade Volleyball
May 31-1 Bellevue Rotary
June 7-8 St Joseph, Sts Peter & Paul Youth Group
June 14-15 Sons Of American Legion
June 21-22 Bellevue Peo
June 28-29 Friends Of The Library
July 5-6 Marquette Student Council
July 12-13 First Presbyterian Church
July 19-20 Police Reserves
July 26-27 St Joseph & Sts Peter & Paul Youth Group
Aug 2-3 Dolly Parton Imagination Library
Aug 9-10 Cub Scouts
Aug 16-17 Legion Auxiliary
Aug 23-24 Dare
Aug 30-31 Quilts Of Valor
Sept 6-7 Lions Club
Sept 13-14 Knights Of Columbus 3rd Degree
Sept 20-21 Knights Of Columbus 4th Degree
Sept 27-28 Isaac Walton Legue
Oct 4-5 CEW
