Drew Chapman is one of 272 University of Iowa students who are members of the 2021 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the "top ten college marching bands in the nation," according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference's marching bands whose halftime show is "worth the watch," according to Sports Illustrated.
Forced to the sidelines last year because of the pandemic, the 2021 Hawkeye Marching Band - affectionately known as "Band 141" by its membership - will once again be the sound and heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the nationally ranked Iowa Hawkeyes' seven home games.
Chapman is from Bellevue, IA and plays the Trumpet; this is Drew's second year as a member of the Hawkeye Marching Band.
The Iowa football team and the Hawkeye Marching Band opened the 2021 season this past Saturday against Indiana.
As the most visible ensemble in the University of Iowa's School of Music and the largest student organization on the campus, the HMB brings all Hawkeyes together to "Fight for Iowa."
Comprised of students from nearly every major at Iowa - Chapman is majoring in Sports Rec Management and Communication Studies - this time-honored organization combines quality musicianship, Hawkeye spirit, pride and dedication to create its nationally renowned gridiron excitement.
In addition to its 272 musicians, performances by the HMB include drum major Amanda Thomas, Golden Girls Kylene Spanbauer and Ella McDaniel, and members of the award-winning Iowa Dance Team.
Eric Bush is associate director of bands and director of the Hawkeye Marching Band in the School of Music at the University of Iowa.
"We gain a significant advantage playing at home in Kinnick and its familiar surroundings with friends, fans, and the Hawkeye Marching Band cheering us on," says longtime UI football head coach Kirk Ferentz.
In addition to its many contributions to the game-day environment inside Kinnick, the HMB always performs pregame concerts in the UI Recreation Building located immediately northwest of Kinnick Stadium.
These concerts are free and always begin 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
