Anders Frieberg of Bellevue is one of 19 students who will speak at commencement ceremonies to be staged at the University of Iowa beginning May 13.
About 5,300 students at Iowa will receive their degrees in livestreamed, virtual commencement ceremonies, beginning with the College of Pharmacy's Doctor of Pharmacy ceremony on May 13 and concluding with the College of Dentistry's ceremony on June 4. Other virtual ceremonies will take place between May 13 and May 22.
Frieberg will speak at the commencement for Master's degree students in the Graduate College at 7 p.m., Friday, May 14. President Bruce Harreld, Executive Vice President and Provost Kevin Kregel, Iowa Board of Regents President Michael Richards, and Dean John Keller will deliver messages to students. The alumnus speaker will be Trisha Welter.
"I feel humbled to be speaking at the Graduate College master's degree ceremony this spring. My program has challenged me in many ways to develop into the best school counselor I can be -- and I know that everyone else has faced similarly high expectations in their own programs," Frieberg said.
"I greatly appreciate this opportunity to talk about our amazing accomplishments as we celebrate graduation and acknowledge everyone who has supported us throughout our graduate programs," he added.
Graduates, their peers, parents, family and friends are encouraged to use the hashtag #UIowaGrad21 to join the celebration on social media.
