Outstanding Young Cattleman Jeb Schwager and Outstanding Young Cattlewoman Paige Deppe, both of Bellevue, pose with award presenter Ross River at the annual Cattlemen’s banquet, held a week ago Saturday night at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Schwager is a 2019 graduate of Marquette High School and Deppe is a 2019 graduate of Bellevue High School. The 2020 Beef Backer Award went to Preston Meats.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 82%
- Feels Like: 21°
- Heat Index: 30°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 21°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:24:21 AM
- Sunset: 05:02:44 PM
- Dew Point: 26°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tonight
Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tomorrow
Snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Weather Alert
...ACCUMULATING SNOW MOVING IN... THE SLOW MOVING EASTWARD PROGRESS OF SNOW IS EXPECTED TO FINALLY PUSH INTO EXTREME EASTERN IOWA AND ILLINOIS THROUGH 8 PM. ONCE THE SNOW BEGINS, A PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL BE EXPECTED THROUGH MIDNIGHT, WITH UP TO A HALF INCH PER HOUR POSSIBLE. SNOW COVERED ROADS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP QUICKLY WITHIN THE FIRST HOUR OF SNOW.
