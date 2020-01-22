Jeb and Paige

Outstanding Young Cattleman Jeb Schwager and Outstanding Young Cattlewoman Paige Deppe, both of Bellevue, pose with award presenter Ross River at the annual Cattlemen’s banquet, held a week ago Saturday night at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Schwager is a 2019 graduate of Marquette High School and Deppe is a 2019 graduate of Bellevue High School. The 2020 Beef Backer Award went to Preston Meats.