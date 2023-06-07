Jace Loch, an 8th-grade student at Marquette Catholic School in Bellevue has earned a position on the Wisconsin National Junior High Rodeo team and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Perry, Georgia from June 18 to June 24 to compete at the 18th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR) in team roping, breakaway roping and goat tying competitions.

Jace is the son of Jason and Lori Loch, and grandson of Bill and Deb Loch and Jim and Kathy Dunn.