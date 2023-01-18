Bellevue skiers Jacob Wachtel (age 13) and Maxton Wachtel (age 6) recently competed in a ski race representing Sundown Ski Team at Chestnut Mountain Resort. It was all part of the Chestnut Ski Resort’s regional Alpine Ski Racing Club event.
Teams, from as far south as Saint Louis, east to Chicago, and all Southern Wisconsin and Iowa converged at the ski area for the first race of the 2023 season of WIJARA (Wisconsin Iowa/Illinois Junior Alpine Racing Association). Hometown team Sundown Race Team, based at Sundown Ski Resort, claimed their first ever team win at Chestnut in 16 years.
