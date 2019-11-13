Hannah Ruggeberg, age 20 of Bellevue, was tragically killed and a 3-year-old girl was seriously injured this past Saturday night when a man driving in the wrong lane of Highway 52 hit her vehicle head-on.
The fatal crash occured at 6:34 p.m. near Bradel Cove, according to reports from the Dubuque County Sheriff.
The 3-year-old girl was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with serious injuries.
The deputy’s report states that John Hoffman, 69, of Dubuque, was driving north on U.S. 52 in a southbound lane when he struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle. He suffered minor injuries and was treated and released. The crash remains under investigation.
