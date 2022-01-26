The annual Bellevue versus Marquette basketball game for 2022 is set for this Saturday at Bellevue High School.
The decades-long rivalry is legendary for local families, sports fans and students alike.
While folks will make a lot of noise at the annual cross-town match up, this year the community will come together at the game for a special cause – raising funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in honor of young Kyden Decker, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in June of 2020.
The son of Jon and Nikki Decker, Kyden spent months in and out of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital enduring several rounds of chemotherapy.
Organized by Bellevue student Cole Heim (a friend of the Decker family), the Bellevue versus Marquette game(s) on Saturday will feature several fun halftime events to get people in the spirit of togetherness for the LLS cause. Even the Marquette and Bellevue Dance Teams will be performing together at halftime of the boys varsity game.
The theme will be “White Out Night” and Heim is asking that fans and parents of both local schools wear white to support the saying, "Neither Blue, Nor Red, We all Wear White for the fight against Cancer.” (For a complete list of Saturday’s events, see the advertisement on page 3).
Of course, when it comes to down to the action on the court, Bellevue and Marquette will definitely be competing, at least for bragging rights and school pride. Since the game is non-conference, there will likely be little ramification of the outcome, at least on paper, but Heim hopes that his cause will make a big difference by bringing the community together to fight cancer.
The Legendary 2001 MHS vs. BHS game
There was a time, 21 years ago in 2001 to be exact, that Bellevue and Marquette were both in Class 1A. The two teams were so incredibly talented, they wound up playing each other for a chance to go to the State Tournament.
That incredible game took place on March 1, 2001 at Senior High School in Dubuque where the two teams battled on neutral ground for a state berth. The gymnasium was packed to the rafters, with virtually the entire town of Bellevue on hand to witness the contest.
Bellevue was undefeated in the regular season, while Marquette had only two losses all season. The late Ken Anderson coached the Comets, while Jim Squiers coached Marquette. In a game earlier in the regular season, Bellevue had defeated Marquette 59-54.
Covered by Bellevue Herald-Leader sports writer Willie Frieburger, the game for a trip to state went into double-overtime, with both schools battling hard and trading leads.
Marquette went on to win the game in the second overtime period by a final score of 79-76.
Brad Theisen, who was averaging three points per game in the regular season, scored a career-high 21 points, many in key situations to help Marquette prevail. Tom Sieverding added 20 points, Jared Kohlenbuerg 12 and Matt Coos 12 with tremendous first-half scoring with the Comets holding a 44-41 margin.
The first quarter of the game started out with Marquette holding a five-point advantage, but Bellevue’s Curt Ernst dropped in 13 of his 26 total points quickly to tighten game for the unbeaten Comets.
The second stanza of the game was all Chet Medinger. The Comet senior guard used quick drives, short jump shots and long-range threes to shoot Bellevue to a 44-41 lead. Medinger hit seven of nine for a 20-point quarter.
Marquette fought back relentlessly in the third period with Sieverding’s passing and the scoring of Cloos and Theisen.
With the Comets up 55-54 heading into the final period, the teams traded baskets until the clock ran out with the score tied at 67-67.
In the first overtime period, Kohlenberg scored a bucket and Theisen added four free throws while Medinger scored all five Comet points, the last a long three-pointer to tie it at 72-72.
Marquette then used Sieverding and Kohlenberg free throws to hold off the Comets 79-76 in the second overtime period to earn the win and advance to Des Moines.
“I really have to compliment Coach Squiers and his team. They played very well,” said Comet Coach Ken Anderson after the game.
“If there are two better Class 1A teams in the state of Iowa, I want to see them,” said Marquette Coach Jim Squiers.
In a letter to the editor submitted by Dave Valant following the game, the writer praised both teams, even though he was rooting for the Comets. But he urged all Bellevue fans to support the winning team at state.
“Players from both teams will realize years later just how lucky they were to lace ‘em up on that night. Some may play on college teams in the next few years, but they will never get back to that level of excitement,” said Valant. “So go get ‘em Mohawks. Good Luck at State. It’s time for Comet fans to put on these ‘strange’ colors and cheer for you. Comets, we’re all very proud of you. You had a great season and will be remembered for a long time. Years from now all the boys from each team can look back with pride at how well they played in the biggest and best game Bellevue has ever seen.”
The late John Bohy, who was a longtime Bellevue High School Principal also wrote in about the game.
“I’m not an addict, but I have probably watched about as many basketball games ‘in the line of duty’ as anyone, and the game between the Comets and the Mohawks may well be the greatest that I have ever witnessed,” said Bohy. “The game epitomized everything that I have witnessed in more than 40 years. I believe I am safe in saying that two of the finest teams in the state were facing each other.”
DONATE TO THE CAUSE
To donate to Cole and Kyden's cause for LLS, there are 3 ways to donate...
1. Mail cash or send checks made payable to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and send it to Cole Heim, 701 Park St. Bellevue, IA 52031.
2. Website (on-line donation): https://events.lls.org/ia/iowasoy22/cheimh
3. Use the QR Code on the next page.
