Several Bellevue veterans were honored prior to last Friday’s ‘Battle for the Bluff’ Rodeo at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque.
The veterans included Ron Ries, Rich Norpel, Dale Ernst, John Pitlo, Rob Roben, Tom Nemmers and Steve Schroeder.
Two active duty veterans, MSGT Alan Michael Rees of the USAF and SSGT Steven Mueller were also honored.
"I so appreciate being part of a program that honors our active duty and veterans. When I was asked to be a part of this rodeo I was thrilled to call upon veterans from Bellevue,” said Le Ann Dunne, Military Program Producer for the event. “Growing up in Bellevue, I recall that we had so many men and women who stepped up to serve our great nation.”
“Being in the military is one of the toughest calls to duty in a lifetime for the person who is serving and their family. I consider it a privilege to be able to pay it forward in a small way by honoring our veterans whenever possible. It is a special privilege to honor those from our great hometown," she added.
