Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will conduct traditional Veterans Day ceremonies at the Bellevue High School on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
All veterans and those currently serving from the various branches of the United States military will be honored in song and prayers.
Following the program a free dinner sponsored by the Bellevue High School Student Council, will take place at Horizon Hall for all veterans and their spouses. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The meal is being catered by Chad Rentz from the Riverview Hotel in Bellevue.
The featured speaker for the program will be Air Force Colonel Eric P. Kilburg, who is the son of Dave and Betty Kilburg of Bellevue.
Colonel Kilburg is the Maintenance Group Commander for the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
In this role, he is responsible for the manning, training and readiness of 260 Maintenance Group personnel.
His leadership expertise provides quality aircraft and equipment maintenance, sortie generation and munitions required by the wing to produce over 900 sorties and 3,400 flight hours annually.
Colonel Kilburg attended college at Western Illinois University earning a Bachelor of Business Degree in Information Management Systems. Col Kilburg enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1993 and was stationed at Offutt AFB, NE. In 1996 enlisted in The Iowa Air National Guard Des Moines, IA and was commissioned through the Academy of Military Science at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, TN May 2001.
In September 2002 Col. Kilburg graduated from Undergraduate Pilot Training at Laughlin AFB, TX. Over the course of his 20 years of aviation service, he has earned Aircraft Commander, Instructor, and Evaluator Pilot certifications. He has logged more than 500 combat flying hours in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Unified Protector, Freedom Sentinel, Restore Hope And Resolute Support. Throughout his military career, Col. Kilburg served in key positions to include, Director of Aircrew Scheduling, Chief of Safety, and Flight Commander. Prior to assuming his current position, Col. Kilburg was the 128th Air Refueling Wing Chief of Wing Plans, Deputy Operations Group Commander and Operations Support Squadron Commander, Wisconsin Air National Guard located in Milwaukee, WI.
