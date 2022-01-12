Bellevue High School and Marquette Catholic are coming together to raise funds for cancer research this month. Special T-shirts to be worn at the Bellevue versus Marquette basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 29 are now available for order at Mighty Miss Designs in Bellevue through Jan. 16
Organized by student Cole Heim, all proceeds will go directly back to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS).
To order a shirt or for more info, call (563) 872-5931, text (563) 265-2787 or e-mail orders@mightymissdesigns.com.
