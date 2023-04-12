As a result of low numbers of players in the current baseball program at Bellevue High School this year (which has been trending downward over the last several years), a new deal has been struck by the Bellevue School Board to join the Marquette Catholic baseball team, starting this season.
Both school boards and their respective athletic departments have approved the sharing arrangement and leaders of both schools say they expect that the arrangement will be good for the community as a whole.
The team will play under the Marquette banner and the baseball program will be led by Marquette coaches. Marquette will also be responsible for scheduling, with assistance from the Bellevue Athletic Department.
Bellevue will pay for and provide transportation, and will share in the cost of umpires and various equipment for the team as well.
To ensure adequate playing time and development for all athletes in the program, additional JV games will be added to the schedule. Additional varsity games may be added as well.
With the new arrangement and additional team members, (11-13 are expected to join from Bellevue), Marquette baseball will no longer a Class 1A team, but will move to Class 2A.
Because the new program will be hosted by Marquette, it will continue to follow the Tri-Rivers Conference schedule.
“There has been a growing sentiment and a desire for more cohesiveness between the two schools in Bellevue,” said Marquette Principal Geoffrey Kaier. “Not only does this sharing agreement expand on the partnerships that already exist between our schools (preschool, transportation, Title services), it demonstrates that our schools can work together as partners in times where it benefits all children our schools serve and the programming that is offered
