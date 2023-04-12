Both Schools

As a result of low numbers of players in the current baseball program at Bellevue High School this year (which has been trending downward over the last several years), a new deal has been struck by the Bellevue School Board to join the Marquette Catholic baseball team, starting this season.

Both school boards and their respective athletic departments have approved the sharing arrangement and leaders of both schools say they expect that the arrangement will be good for the community as a whole.