Quiz Bowl

BHS QUIZ BOWL team members include (left to right) Brody Recker, Noah Kilcoyne, Leo Aschenbrenner (team captain), Catrina Althaus, and Payton Bellings.

The Bellevue High School Quiz Bowl team consisting of Brody Recker, Noah Kilcoyne, Leo Aschenbrenner (team captain), Catrina Althaus, and Payton Bellings earned second place out of eight teams at the Annual Academic Quiz Bowl hosted by Clinton Community College, on Dec. 1  

Teams from area high schools competed for the top award, answering questions in topics including math, history, science, language, literature, government, music, art, sports and current events.  Starte in 1985 as a question and answer/fact and trivia competition, the Quiz Bowl was established with two goals in mind: to provide a fun, informative and entertaining learning experience for area students, and to provide exposure for the superior scholastic abilities of our area’s high school students.