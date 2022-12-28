The Bellevue High School Quiz Bowl team consisting of Brody Recker, Noah Kilcoyne, Leo Aschenbrenner (team captain), Catrina Althaus, and Payton Bellings earned second place out of eight teams at the Annual Academic Quiz Bowl hosted by Clinton Community College, on Dec. 1
Teams from area high schools competed for the top award, answering questions in topics including math, history, science, language, literature, government, music, art, sports and current events. Starte in 1985 as a question and answer/fact and trivia competition, the Quiz Bowl was established with two goals in mind: to provide a fun, informative and entertaining learning experience for area students, and to provide exposure for the superior scholastic abilities of our area’s high school students.
Each year, Clinton Community College awards Quiz Bowl trophies to the school teams placing first through fourth in the championship bracket and to the top two teams in the consolation bracket. In addition, the Paul B. Sharar Foundation awards a $1,200 scholarship to the winning high school, and a $600 scholarship to the runner-up, to be used by graduates of those schools attending Clinton Community College.
“It was amazing to see these well-prepared students back at Quiz bowl,” Clinton Community College President Dr. Brian Kelly said. “Thanks to the students, staff, and high school partners for making this a great event."
Teams participating in the 2022 Academic Quiz Bowl included Bellevue High School, Calamus-Wheatland High School, Clinton High School, Fulton High School, Northeast High School, Prince of Peace Catholic School, Unity Christian High School and West Carroll High School.
