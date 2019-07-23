It is with great sadness that we announce that late Monday night (July 22, 2019) the accidental drowning deaths of Ken Anderson, 57 and current Bellevue Community MS/HS teacher and coach and Mark Anderson, 60, former teacher Bellevue Community MS/HS teacher were discovered.
At this time no further information is known. Per an email sent by Superintendent Tom Meyer, "services are pending. There will be "listening" and counseling services offered at the Bellevue MS/HS Wednesday (7/24/2019) throughout the day beginning at 9:00 and into early evening."
More information in regards to the services and the listening and counseling services will be announced once they are known.
