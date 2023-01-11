Over 100 talented musicians from 28 high schools in Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin will participate in the University of Dubuque High School Honor Band on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Those students from Bellevue who will perform including three from Bellevue High School, Erin Sprank on clarinet, Breanna Edwards on trumpet and Phoebe Murphy on horn.
Hosted by UD’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts, the day will culminate with a free, public concert at 7 p.m. in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
The University of Dubuque High School Honor Band is an opportunity for band students in grades 9-12 to spend a day making music with UD’s band faculty Evan Glickman, DMA, jazz band conductor, and Nolan Hauta, DMA, concert band conductor.
Students will participate in a full day of rehearsals, experience a campus tour, and enjoy a complimentary lunch. The day will culminate with an evening concert.
