The following full-time students, who achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, have been named to the St. Ambrose University Dean’s List for the spring term.
Bellevue: Spencer Haxmeier, Sydney Jacobs, Ashley Koos, Daniel Koos
Founded in 1882 by the Diocese of Davenport, St. Ambrose is a private, coeducational, comprehensive university with a firm grounding in the liberal arts, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.
