Iowa State University announces fall 2018 Dean's List
Approximately 9,752 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2018 Dean's List.
Bellevue, IA
Katelyn L. Boeckenstedt, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Maggie Strait Carstensen, 3, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Megan Marie Litterer, 2, Software Engineering
Alex Paul Lundin, 4, Biology (AGLS)
Megan Marvin, 4, Animal Ecology
Jack Patrick Mauss, 4, Aerospace Engineering
Samuel W. Peters, 2, Forestry
La Motte, IA
Madison K. Lapke, 4, Global Resource Systems
Austin J. Sanders, 2, Agricultural Engineering
Thomas Christopher Tigges, 3, Finance
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.