ISU

Iowa State University announces fall 2018 Dean's List

Approximately 9,752 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2018 Dean's List.

Bellevue, IA

 Katelyn L. Boeckenstedt, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

 Maggie Strait Carstensen, 3, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

 Megan Marie Litterer, 2, Software Engineering

 Alex Paul Lundin, 4, Biology (AGLS)

 Megan Marvin, 4, Animal Ecology

 Jack Patrick Mauss, 4, Aerospace Engineering

 Samuel W. Peters, 2, Forestry

La Motte, IA

 Madison K. Lapke, 4, Global Resource Systems

 Austin J. Sanders, 2, Agricultural Engineering

 Thomas Christopher Tigges, 3, Finance

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.