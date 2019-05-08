Note: The following 8th-grade students from Bellevue Community Schools made the third quarter Honor Roll for the 2018-19 school year.

High Honors

Honor Roll

Riley Carrier

Madison Hachmann

Lauren Keil

Benjamin Steinbeck

Jensen Wedeking

 

Honors Honor Roll

Lily Freiburger

Saylor Kilburg

Lillian Kolln-Nemmers

Jayden Koos

Kindalynn Lindley

Robert Paulsen

Jeremiah Sauser

Madyson Schlie

Erin Sprank

Kady Veach

Alivia Wagner

 

Honorable

Mention Honor Roll

Anthony Both

Liberty Dole

Cameron Hingtgen

Memphis Jess

Laila Kula-Keys

Adessa Leibfried

Gretta Marshall

Aden Schmidt

Gracie Schoop