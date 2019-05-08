Note: The following 8th-grade students from Bellevue Community Schools made the third quarter Honor Roll for the 2018-19 school year.
High Honors
Honor Roll
Riley Carrier
Madison Hachmann
Lauren Keil
Benjamin Steinbeck
Jensen Wedeking
Honors Honor Roll
Lily Freiburger
Saylor Kilburg
Lillian Kolln-Nemmers
Jayden Koos
Kindalynn Lindley
Robert Paulsen
Jeremiah Sauser
Madyson Schlie
Erin Sprank
Kady Veach
Alivia Wagner
Honorable
Mention Honor Roll
Anthony Both
Liberty Dole
Cameron Hingtgen
Memphis Jess
Laila Kula-Keys
Adessa Leibfried
Gretta Marshall
Aden Schmidt
Gracie Schoop
