Bellevue High School science teacher Craig Reuter recently brought the high school junior outdoor science class to the Sabula/Bellevue Izaak Walton League range to investigate trap shooting.
The resident Easton Valley Trap Shooting team is open to boys and girls from surrounding schools. At the end of the presentation, Izaak Walton League members Steve Theisen and David Meiar demonstrated their shooting skills by hitting 90 percent of the clay birds which fly out at 45 miles per hour.
